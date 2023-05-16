If a lick mat sounds like the perfect solution for your hyper or anxious pup, check out our top picks. From tiny mats for small breeds to ultra-durable designs for power chewers, these are the best lick mats for every type of dog.

Best for Speed Eaters: LickiMat Slomo

The LickiMat Slomo is the perfect combination of slow feeder and treat distributor for dogs who eat too quickly. The easy-to-clean grooves are designed to hold wet food, dry food, or treats. Grab one from LickiMat for $20.99 to extend mealtimes and relieve boredom.

Best for Small Dogs and Puppies: Rinse Ace Suction Lick Pad

This little lick mat from Rinse Ace is perfect for smaller breeds and puppies. The suction feature also makes it great for bath time since you can stick it to the side of the tub as a fun distraction. Buy it from Chewy for $7.99.

Best Stationary Lick Mat: Neat-Lik Slow Feed Licking Mat

If your dog loves to drag and hide toys around the house, try this slow-feed Neat-Lik mat. The protective tray will keep the mat in your dog’s normal feeding area, and the mat detaches for easy cleaning. Buy it from Neater Pets for $18.99.

Best for Anxious Dogs: LickiMat Soother

If you have a dog who cowers during thunderstorms, the LickiMat Soother is the perfect pick. Because the mat has more bristle-like grooves than others on the market, it can keep your dog entertained for longer. It’s also a great tooth and gum cleaner. Buy it from LickiMat for $11.99.

Best for Crate Training: Avont Kennel Training Lick Mat

Puppies and dogs with crate anxiety will love this lick mat. The circular pad securely attaches to the side of your dog’s kennel to provide an entertaining distraction while you’re out of the house. Grab it from Amazon for $14.99.