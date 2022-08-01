 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One injured in shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Waterloo.

According to witnesses, the man was standing outside 616 Logan Ave. around 6:15 p.m. on Friday when someone began shooting from a passing vehicle.

A bullet struck the man in the leg, and he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle. Police said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

No arrest have been made in the shooting.

Photos: Peace Walk, June 9, 2022

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

England celebrates women's Euro 2022 victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News