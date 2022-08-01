One injured in shooting

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Waterloo.

According to witnesses, the man was standing outside 616 Logan Ave. around 6:15 p.m. on Friday when someone began shooting from a passing vehicle.

A bullet struck the man in the leg, and he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle. Police said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

No arrest have been made in the shooting.

Photos: Peace Walk, June 9, 2022