One injured in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Waterloo on Thursday.
Details weren’t available, but police said the man was walking in the 1000 block of Kern Street around 8:45 p.m. Thursday when he was shot in the leg.
He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle and doctors treated him for the injuries, which police said weren’t life-threatening.
Officers found three spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.
