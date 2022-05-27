 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Waterloo on Thursday.

Details weren’t available, but police said the man was walking in the 1000 block of Kern Street around 8:45 p.m. Thursday when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle and doctors treated him for the injuries, which police said weren’t life-threatening.

Officers found three spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

