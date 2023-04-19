WATERLOO — One person is hurt after a single vehicle rollover crash in Waterloo.

Police arrived at West Shaulis and Hoff roads around 7 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle accident. The driver, the only person in the car, was transported to a hospital.

Waterloo police said a witness who called in the crash reported that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on the gravel road.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped