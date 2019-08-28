WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was injured in gunfire Tuesday night.
Neighbors in the 200 block of Park View Boulevard reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 26-year-old Tramaine Gary arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee about an hour later.
Police said his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
Officers found spent shell casings on Park View, according to police.
You have free articles remaining.
Further details weren’t available. No arrests have been made.
The shooting came days after another person was injured by gunfire about a block away in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Police and paramedics found Tywaun Wilson, 18, with a gunshot wound to his right leg on Sunday morning.
Police said it wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.