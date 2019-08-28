{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was injured in gunfire Tuesday night.

Neighbors in the 200 block of Park View Boulevard reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 26-year-old Tramaine Gary arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee about an hour later.

Police said his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Officers found spent shell casings on Park View, according to police.

Further details weren’t available. No arrests have been made.

The shooting came days after another person was injured by gunfire about a block away in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Police and paramedics found Tywaun Wilson, 18, with a gunshot wound to his right leg on Sunday morning.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.

