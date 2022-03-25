One injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 406 Oneida St. at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. As police were responding, a man was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man suffered a bullet wound to the back, and police said his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.