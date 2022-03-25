One injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 406 Oneida St. at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. As police were responding, a man was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man suffered a bullet wound to the back, and police said his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
