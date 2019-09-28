WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Roderick Smith told police he was at his home at 702 W. Mullan Ave. around 3:50 a.m. Saturday when someone climbed in through his window and shot him in the leg.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Smith to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, and police said his injuries aren’t life threatening.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
