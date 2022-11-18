One injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Waterloo apartment building Thursday night.
The person’s identity and condition weren’t available, but police said he was an adult male, and his injury isn’t considered life-threatening.
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers found a bullet hole in a hallway wall just inside the building’s entryway, and a glass window on the door was shattered.
Photos: Baltimore Street shooting Nov. 17, 2022
