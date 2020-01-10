One injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Waterloo.

Donshai Johnson, 20, of Waterloo, was in a vehicle traveling through Hammond Court at about 10:46 p.m. Friday when someone opened fired fire, according to police.

A bullet struck Johnson in the leg, and the shooting caused the vehicle to crash into another vehicle, said Maj. Joe Leibold, with the Waterloo Police Department. Johnson and others exited the vehicle and went to a nearby convenience store where they called for help.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Johnson to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers found spent shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Hours later, at about 1 a.m., police responded to a second shooting. Residents reported people in two vehicles shooting at each other in the area of Randolph Street and West Mullan Avenue. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

Mugshot gallery for January 2020.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.