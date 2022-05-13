One injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo, one arrested

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in an overnight shooting that injured a Waterloo woman.

Police arrested 20-year-old Howard Jamrio Levar Mason, of Evansdale, on charges of domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, willful injury causing serious injury, interference while armed, intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons.

According to authorities, officers and paramedics were called to the 800 block of Fairview Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a large fight and found ShaKarra Graves, 20, with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, and police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Mason and another man were seen running from the area, and police said several witnesses identified Mason as the shooter, according to court records.

Police seized a 9 mm Glock handgun that was found hidden under a vehicle in the area.

