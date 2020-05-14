One injured in overnight gunfire in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital in one of two overnight shootings in Waterloo.

Tremane Meakens, 26, was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Meakens was shot in the area of Allen and West Sixth streets. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and his injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

Two windows at 713 Allen St. were also struck by gunfire in the shooting. Officers found spent shell casings in the street.

Then at 11:05 p.m., neighbors on Locust Street called police after hearing gunfire. Officers found bullet holes in a window at a home at 222 Locust St. and spent shell casings on the porch and front yard.

No arrest have been made in the shootings.

