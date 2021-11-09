One injured in morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is recovering after he was shot inside his home early Monday.

Officers were called to a home at 302 French St. around 7:05 a.m. and found 38-year-old Jason Fowler with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to Waterloo police.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Fowler to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police the assailant forced entry into the house, fired twice and then drove off in a black vehicle.

No arrest have been made in the shooting.

