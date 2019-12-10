{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting call at a Waterloo home on Tuesday morning.

Details weren’t available, but police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, and the public is not in danger.

Police and paramedics were called to 1857 Rush St. around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the victim was found standing outside about a block away from the home. He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

Officers were collecting evidence at the scene.

