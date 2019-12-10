WATERLOO -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting call at a Waterloo home on Tuesday morning.
Details weren’t available, but police said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, and the public is not in danger.
You have free articles remaining.
Police and paramedics were called to 1857 Rush St. around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the victim was found standing outside about a block away from the home. He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were collecting evidence at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.