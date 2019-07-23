WATERLOO -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital following an apparent hit-and-run crash with a car in Waterloo on Tuesday.
The identity and condition of the cyclist hasn’t been released, but authorities said he is an adult male and was unconscious when the ambulance arrived.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on West Third Street near the intersection with Western Avenue. Residents called 911, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the cyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The vehicle involved in the collision apparently left the scene, put police found a yellow passenger car with a caved in windshield about a block away on Western Avenue near West Second Street.
