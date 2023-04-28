WATERLOO --- One person was injured in gunfire Friday afternoon.

Details weren’t immediately available, but neighbors in the 700 block of Logan Avenue called 911 after hearing shots shortly after 1 p.m.

A few doors away, residents were outside playing with their children on the warm spring day.

“I heard four or five shots. Bang, bang, bang,” said one resident.

Police found spent shell casings at the scene, said Capt. Jason Feaker with the Waterloo Police Department.

About 10 minutes later, a man called 911 from a Fowler Street address to summon an ambulance for a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. The man had been in a vehicle when he was shot. He is expected to survive, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Logan and Fowler incidents are related, and the investigation in continuing.

