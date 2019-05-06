{{featured_button_text}}
Grundy accident 050419

A woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident May 4 in Grundy County.

 PHOTO COURTESY GRUNDY COUNTY SHERIFF

GRUNDY CENTER -- A woman was injured in a three-car crash Saturday in Grundy County.

Leann Farley, no age or city of residence given, suffered upper torso injuries and was transported to UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

Farley was a passenger in a Honda Accord driven by Sheridan Farley, 66, of Reinbeck.

According to authorities, a Toyota Prius driven by Daniel Spooner, 45, of Sibley, was northbound on Highway 14 and made a left turn in front of a southbound Toyota Camry driven by Damond Jones, 20, of Cedar Falls. The vehicles sideswiped, causing Jones' vehicle to strike Farley's car nearly head-on.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Assisting agencies included Grundy Center Ambulance and Fire Department and Grundy Center Police.

