One injured in early morning stabbing in Waterloo
One injured in early morning stabbing in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was injured in a stabbing at a home early Friday.

Witnesses said Miquel Ford, 31, was at 910 Randolph St. around 5:40 a.m. when a man came to the door, stabbed Ford and left, according to police.

Ford was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, and police said his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the attack, and no arrests have been made.

