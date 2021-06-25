 Skip to main content
One injured in early morning shooting in Waterloo
One injured in early morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a Waterloo man with a bullet wound to the leg.

The man showed up at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 3:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound. The injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police.

Officers believe the shooting happened near the man’s home in the 1100 block of Oleson Road, and authorities found a spent shell casing in his driveway.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

