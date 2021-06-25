One injured in early morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a Waterloo man with a bullet wound to the leg.

The man showed up at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 3:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound. The injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers believe the shooting happened near the man’s home in the 1100 block of Oleson Road, and authorities found a spent shell casing in his driveway.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.