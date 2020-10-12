One injured in Dewar stabbing

DEWAR – A teen was arrested following a stabbing near Dewar over the weekend.

A man was stabbed in the abdomen at a home in the 6100 block of East Donald Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. Medics took the man to a Waterloo hospital for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old girl who lives at the same address as the man was taken into custody on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury, and the matter was referred to juvenile court.

