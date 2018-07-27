HUBBARD – A Dows man has been flown a hospital following an early morning crash near Hubbard.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Robert Dietze, 48, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Highway 65 north of Hubbard around 1:50 a.m. when his truck crossed the center line.
The pickup and a northbound Freightliner semi collided nearly head-on, according to the State Patrol. The semi driver Michael Hulme, 39, of Grundy Center, wasn’t injured.
Dietze was flown to Mercy Iowa for treatment.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Hubbard Fire and EMT assisted at the scene.
