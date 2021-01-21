 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in Cedar Falls shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

One injured in Cedar Falls shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Cedar Falls.

Police and paramedics were called to the 2400 block of Olive Street around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday for gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available.

Try out the Editor's Special

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the public isn’t in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Investigative Unit or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

021814ho-cf-police-patch

New Cedar Falls Police patch.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

  • Updated

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News