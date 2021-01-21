One injured in Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Cedar Falls.
Police and paramedics were called to the 2400 block of Olive Street around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday for gunfire.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the public isn’t in danger.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Investigative Unit or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.