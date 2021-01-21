One injured in Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Cedar Falls.

Police and paramedics were called to the 2400 block of Olive Street around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday for gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the public isn’t in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Investigative Unit or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.