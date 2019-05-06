CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured following an early morning crash in Cedar Falls today (Monday).
The identity and condition of the injured driver weren't released, but police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. The driver was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 1:25 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Center Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, and crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue removed the driver.
The accident remains under investigation.
