One hurt in shooting outside Waterloo nightclub

Clip art shooting

WATERLOO — One person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting downtown.

According to Waterloo police, a person was shot in the hand outside of Flirts Gentleman's Club, 319 Jefferson St., just before 2 a.m. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

