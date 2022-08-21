One hurt in shooting outside Waterloo nightclub

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO — One person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting downtown.
According to Waterloo police, a person was shot in the hand outside of Flirts Gentleman's Club, 319 Jefferson St., just before 2 a.m. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
