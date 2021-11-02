One detained on gun charges following burglary at Cedar Falls mobile home

CEDAR FALLS – At least one person has been arrested following a burglary at a Cedar Falls mobile home park Monday.

Police have seized a gun, a safe and large quantity of marijuana, according to court records.

Officers were called to a holdup at a mobile home in the Country Terrace Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., around 12:50 a.m. Monday, for a report of four men armed with a gun who entered a woman’s trailer and took a safe.

The assailants fled in a Pontiac G6, and officers noticed a car matching that description parked in front of apartments on Maplewood Drive a short time later. The vehicle had a safe inside, according to court records.

Officers chased a group of people in the area and then searched a home at 1029 Maplewood Drive, Apt. 1, where they found a .22-caliber Ruger Charger pistol, a large amount of cash and marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

Jamari Ray Kline, 19, of 1029 Maplewood, was arrested for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and interference. Bond was initially set at $10,000.

Authorities allege the mobile home was also the target of another attempted robbery less than a week earlier.

Kline is also awaiting trial for a weapons charge stemming from a September traffic stop on University Avenue where police found a loaded Glock 19 handgun.

