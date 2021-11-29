 Skip to main content
One detained in overnight chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested following a chase with police Sunday night.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a GMC Acadia in the area of East Fourth and Dane streets at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle took off, and officers later arrested the driver, 26-year-old Traeton Dean Wilharm, of Gilbertville, for first-offense operating while intoxicated, eluding, interference and reckless driving, according to Waterloo police. He was also cited for open container and driving on the wrong side of a highway.

He was later released pending trial.

