One detained in chase through Waterloo, Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following an early morning chase that ended with a crash in Cedar Falls.
Anthony Michael Mann, 29, of 417 Archer Ave., was arrested for eluding and interference after slamming into a snow bank and trying to run off, according to police. His bond was set at $2,600.
A Waterloo police officer attempted to stop a Ford Taurus for allegedly running a red light at Ansborough and University avenues around 1:40 a.m. The car didn’t stop, and the chase headed down Downing Avenue toward Cedar Falls, at one point with speeds of 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to police.
The Taurus hit a snow bank at Harriet Lane and Donald Drive, and the driver ran off and was captured behind a nearby house, according to court records.