One detained for K2 following chase, crash

WATERLOO – One person was arrested after police found synthetic marijuana following a brief chase Sunday night.
Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 24, of 3684 W. Fourth St., was arrested for possession of K2 with intent to deliver and interference.
Police said Smith was a passenger in a Honda Odyssey that drove through parking lots behind apartment complexes in the 1100 block of Langley Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.
He and the driver then allegedly jumped from the minivan while it was still moving and ran off, according to police. The van rolled into a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.
Officers found Smith hiding under a deck to a home in the 1100 block of Kaplan Road, and the discovered a bag of synthetic marijuana and $195 in cash.
The driver hasn’t been located, according to police.
