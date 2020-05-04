You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One detained for K2 following chase, crash
0 comments
breaking

One detained for K2 following chase, crash

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person was arrested after police found synthetic marijuana following a brief chase Sunday night.

Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 24, of 3684 W. Fourth St., was arrested for possession of K2 with intent to deliver and interference.

Police said Smith was a passenger in a Honda Odyssey that drove through parking lots behind apartment complexes in the 1100 block of Langley Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

He and the driver then allegedly jumped from the minivan while it was still moving and ran off,  according to police. The van rolled into a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.

Officers found Smith hiding under a deck to a home in the 1100 block of Kaplan Road, and the discovered a bag of synthetic marijuana and $195 in cash.

The driver hasn’t been located, according to police.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News