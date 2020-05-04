One detained for K2 following chase, crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – One person was arrested after police found synthetic marijuana following a brief chase Sunday night.

Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 24, of 3684 W. Fourth St., was arrested for possession of K2 with intent to deliver and interference.

Police said Smith was a passenger in a Honda Odyssey that drove through parking lots behind apartment complexes in the 1100 block of Langley Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

He and the driver then allegedly jumped from the minivan while it was still moving and ran off, according to police. The van rolled into a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.

Officers found Smith hiding under a deck to a home in the 1100 block of Kaplan Road, and the discovered a bag of synthetic marijuana and $195 in cash.

The driver hasn’t been located, according to police.

