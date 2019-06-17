{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested on a domestic abuse warrant after SWAT team members surrounded a house he was seen entering Monday morning.

According to police, a neighbor called authorities around 1:20 a.m. after seeing Kija Romand Stevens, 46, enter at home in the 300 block of Lafayette Street with what appeared to be a weapon.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No one responded when patrol officers approached the address, and the department’s tactical team was mustered. Stevens surrendered at about 5:35 a.m., and police didn’t find any weapons.

Steven was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic assault in connection with a May incident. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant from a 2016 burglary case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments