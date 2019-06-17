WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested on a domestic abuse warrant after SWAT team members surrounded a house he was seen entering Monday morning.
According to police, a neighbor called authorities around 1:20 a.m. after seeing Kija Romand Stevens, 46, enter at home in the 300 block of Lafayette Street with what appeared to be a weapon.
No one responded when patrol officers approached the address, and the department’s tactical team was mustered. Stevens surrendered at about 5:35 a.m., and police didn’t find any weapons.
Steven was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic assault in connection with a May incident. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant from a 2016 burglary case.
