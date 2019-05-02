{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – One man is in custody following a Thursday morning chase through Evansdale and Waterloo that ended after he drove several blocks on flat tires.

According to Evansdale Police Chief Jeff Jensen, officers received a tip from a bondsman that a person with arrest warrants was at the Casey’s General Store at Evans and Lafayette roads around 7:30 a.m.

When police pulled up, the man jumped in a car and drove off. The pursuit entered Waterloo with officers from Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office joining in.

During the pursuit, the lead Evansdale squad car apparently blew a radiator hose, and steam started billowing from under the hood.

At one point, the fleeing driver passed Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Herbst in the area of East 11th and Courtland streets.

“As he was coming at him, Mark took his Stop Sticks and threw them out the window, and he ran over them,” Jensen said.

The sticks punctured two of the suspect’s tires, Jensen said.

The chase continued to the area of Glenwood Street where the driver ran on foot and was detained.

Waterloo firefighters were called to handle the overheated squad car.

The suspect has been tentatively identified as Robert Campbell, who was wanted for missing court dates for a burglary charge.

