One detained following crash, chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was detained after he allegedly tried to run from a crash Thursday afternoon.
The driver’s identity and other details weren’t immediately available.
According to police the driver fled from a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. and then crashed into other vehicles in front of RPM Motor Co. on East Mullan Avenue. He then allegedly ran off and was detained by police a block away on East First Street.
No serious injuries were reported in the collision.
