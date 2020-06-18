You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One detained following crash, chase in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

One detained following crash, chase in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person was detained after he allegedly tried to run from a crash Thursday afternoon.

The driver’s identity and other details weren’t immediately available.

According to police the driver fled from a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. and then crashed into other vehicles in front of RPM Motor Co. on East Mullan Avenue. He then allegedly ran off and was detained by police a block away on East First Street.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News