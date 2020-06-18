One detained following crash, chase in Waterloo

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO – One person was detained after he allegedly tried to run from a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to police the driver fled from a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. and then crashed into other vehicles in front of RPM Motor Co. on East Mullan Avenue. He then allegedly ran off and was detained by police a block away on East First Street.