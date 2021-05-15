One dead, two injured in morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person is dead and two others injured following an early morning shooting in Waterloo.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available, but police said one man died and two women were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The women’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police.

The shooting erupted round 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley next to 1408 Grant. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

One woman went to the hospital by ambulance and the other arrived by private vehicle, police said.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like eight to 10 gunshots followed by yelling.

A soda bottle and other items marked the area where the deceased was found, a pair of pink, fuzzy slippers were in the roadway, and police found shell casings where the alley continued across the street.

Authorities found a trail that stretched down nearby Linwood Avenue toward Williston Avenue, and a large section of the block was sectioned off with crime scene tape.