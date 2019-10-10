{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- One person is dead and two injured following an apparent head-on crash on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.

The identities haven’t been released, but Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said the passenger in one of the vehicles was dead at the scene, and the drivers of both vehicles were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on Greenhill Road just inside the Cedar Falls city line. Because it wasn’t immediately clear in which city the crash happened, crews from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls and MercyOne ambulance were sent to the scene.

At least one person was trapped in the wreckage and had to be removed by firefighters.

