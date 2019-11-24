{{featured_button_text}}
 KRISTIN GUESS kristin.guess@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – One person is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting Saturday.

Waterloo police confirmed that one man died in the shooting in the alley behind 265 Madison St. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Another man was injured and remains hospitalized.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and further details weren’t available.

The names haven’t been released.

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting, and are interviewing witnesses and family members.

Authorities were called to the scene for a report of gunfire at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday and found the men with several gunshot wounds near a parked car with shattered windows.

Investigators found numerous spent shell casings on the ground next to the vehicle.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the victims to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (319) 291-4340, ext. 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

