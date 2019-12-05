CEDAR FALLS — One person was killed in a shooting at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment Wednesday night.
Police were called to a report of gunfire at an apartment over businesses in the 100 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m.
One man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. The assailant or assailants fled before police arrived.
The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released.
Investigators blocked off the entire parking lot behind the businesses and wrapped crime scene tape around the entrance to Los Cabos restaurant.
You have free articles remaining.
It was the second shooting in Cedar Falls in 2019. A double shooting early New Year’s morning in the College Hill area left two Waterloo teenagers wounded when a person fired shots into a crowd in the 2200 block of College Street.
One person was shot in the hand, and another was shot in the foot. Police said one of the individuals involved in the shooting had a connection to gang members in the metro area.
The issue of crime was part of recent City Council and mayoral debates leading up to November’s election. Some candidates supported expanding the use of surveillance cameras to aid police as long as they are placed in public areas.
That support came in part in reaction to an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill which resulted in 10 arrests.
That melee that drew more than a dozen people in the 2200 block of College Street. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.