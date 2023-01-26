One dead in overnight stabbing

WATERLOO — A person died in an apparent early morning stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available.

Waterloo police were called to a report of a possible vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a male who was suffering from stab wounds.

Officers began performing CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived a short time later.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an active case. Those with any information are asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3.

