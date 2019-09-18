FAYETTE – One person is dead and another seriously injured in a head-on crash south of Fayette on Wednesday morning.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Benjamin John Campbell of West Union died at the scene, and 27-year-old Kayla Deen Taylor of Fayette was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The crash happened at about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 150 south of Klock Road.
Deputies said Taylor was driving north in a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck when Campbell’s southbound red 1997 Ford F250 Truck crossed the centerline, entered the opposite lane of traffic, and hit Taylor’s vehicle head on.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Fayette Ambulance, Fayette Fire Department, Fayette Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation.
The collision is being investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigator.
