 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in firearm accident in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

One dead in firearm accident in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person is dead following a gun accident at a Waterloo home Thursday night.

Details weren’t available, and the identity of the deceased hasn’t been released.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said a male juvenile was at an acquaintance’s home at 1433 Byron Ave. around 8:20 p.m. when the accident happened.

The accidental shooting happened just days after the home was the target of a robbery, according to police records. On May 23, a resident reported that three intruders entered the house while everyone was sleeping around 4:40 a.m. One of the assailants was armed with a gun, and the suspects took items from the home.

Covid-19 vaccination info
clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
4
0
1
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 39th Annual Fourth Street Cruise

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News