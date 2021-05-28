One dead in firearm accident in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person is dead following a gun accident at a Waterloo home Thursday night.
Details weren’t available, and the identity of the deceased hasn’t been released.
Police said a male juvenile was at an acquaintance’s home at 1433 Byron Ave. around 8:20 p.m. when the accident happened.
The accidental shooting happened just days after the home was the target of a robbery, according to police records. On May 23, a resident reported that three intruders entered the house while everyone was sleeping around 4:40 a.m. One of the assailants was armed with a gun, and the suspects took items from the home.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
