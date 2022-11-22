One dead in apparent shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person is dead in an apparent shooting outside a Waterloo apartment building Monday night.
The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, but authorities said he was an adult male.
Officers were called to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a person who had been shot. Police found the victim in a parking area at the address.
