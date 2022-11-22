 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in apparent shooting in Waterloo

Large police presence in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Credit: Andy Milone

WATERLOO — One person is dead in an apparent shooting outside a Waterloo apartment building Monday night.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, but authorities said he was an adult male.

Police were called to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a person who had been shot. Police found the victim in a parking area at the address.

Officers were called to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a person who had been shot. Police found the victim in a parking area at the address.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, Waterloo on Monday.
Police were investigating an apparent shooting Monday night that left one person dead in the 200 block of Miriam Drive in Waterloo.
Police were investigating an apparent shooting Monday night that left one person dead in the 200 block of Miriam Drive in Waterloo.
Police were investigating an apparent shooting Monday night that left one person dead in the 200 block of Miriam Drive in Waterloo.
