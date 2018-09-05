CLERMONT – One person is dead after a SUV splashed into a pond at a Clermont campground on Tuesday.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 30-year-old Steven Duane Baker Jr. of Elgin.
According to the sheriff’s office, Baker was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Sport in the Skip-A-Way RV Park and Campground, 3825 Harding Road, when he lost control and drove through a chain fence and into the pond.
The pond was about 20 feet deep. Emergency personnel found the vehicle totally submerged when they arrived. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa state Patrol, Clermont Fire Department, Decorah Fire and Water Rescue, Tri-State and Clermont Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.