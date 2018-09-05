Subscribe for 33¢ / day
One person died after a van splashed into a pond Sept. 4 at the Skip-A-Way RV Park and Campground in Clermont.

 JEFF REINITZ

CLERMONT – One person is dead after a SUV splashed into a pond at a Clermont campground on Tuesday.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 30-year-old Steven Duane Baker Jr. of Elgin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Baker was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Sport in the Skip-A-Way RV Park and Campground, 3825 Harding Road, when he lost control and drove through a chain fence and into the pond.

The pond was about 20 feet deep. Emergency personnel found the vehicle totally submerged when they arrived. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa state Patrol, Clermont Fire Department, Decorah Fire and Water Rescue, Tri-State and Clermont Ambulance.

