LU VERNE (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday they have a suspect in custody after a shooting during a bank robbery in a small northern Iowa town left one woman dead.
Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was detained Wednesday, hours after the robbery and shooting at the only bank in Lu Verne, a town of about 250 people.
Mortvedt said a female employee was “just walking into the bank” when she was shot Wednesday morning. Mortvedt said investigators and the county prosecutor plan to release more information about the suspect and the victim later Wednesday.
The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the woman sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
The statement said investigators believe they have the perpetrator in custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 35.
Mortvedt said the vehicle and its occupant matched the description of the alleged bank robber, but that the person was detained for questioning without incident. He said investigators were “trying to put the pieces together” but that the public is no longer in danger.
