WATERLOO – One person has been indicted on drug charges in connection with a meth deal in April.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment charging Jose Angel Hernandez-Hernandez, 33, address unavailable, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He remained in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids pending trial.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force received information in April regarding a meth shipment coming to Waterloo from Houston.
The price of the deal was to be $100,000, and the exchange was to take place at a Cedar Falls hotel. Waterloo police stopped a Dodge pickup truck carrying the meth on Highway 20 near the Ansborough Avenue exit in Waterloo and found Hernandez was the driver, according to court records.
On the truck’s floor, officers found a pink bag with 10 heat-seals bags of meth inside.
Hernandez and a female passenger told police they thought the packages contained meat, and Hernandez told officers he was paid $1,000 to make the delivery.
