One arrested on weapons charges following fight

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened two people with a knife on Sunday.
Police arrested Dylan Ray Gustafson, 22, of 433 Kingsley Ave., for assault while displaying a weapon and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,000.
Authorities allege Gustafson brandished a knife while fighting a person at an apartment at 1937 Pinehurst Lane shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Vance Swollow suffered a cut to his hand during the altercation, according to court records.
Court records also allege Gustafson was seen holding a firearm before police arrived on the scene, and officers seized a firearm.
