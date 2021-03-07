One arrested on gun charges following chase, crash

WATERLOO --- One person was arrested following a Saturday night chase that ended with a crash.
Details weren’t available, but officers attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the area of Courtland and Mobile streets around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The chase reached speeds to up to 60 mph in a 25 mph neighborhood and ended when the fleeing Nissan struck a tree in the 400 block of East Ninth Street.
The driver led officers on a brief foot chase before he was captured. Police found a stolen .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol discarded in the area. Officers also found a large number of Xanax pills, according to court records.
Police arrested Jaryous Lavell Cooper, 19, for felony eluding, carrying weapons, driving while suspended, interference and a drug charge. Bond was set at $61,000.
