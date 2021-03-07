 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One arrested on gun charges following chase, crash
0 comments
breaking top story

One arrested on gun charges following chase, crash

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- One person was arrested following a Saturday night chase that ended with a crash.

Details weren’t available, but officers attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the area of Courtland and Mobile streets around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The chase reached speeds to up to 60 mph in a 25 mph neighborhood and ended when the fleeing Nissan struck a tree in the 400 block of East Ninth Street.

Jaryous Lavell Cooper

Jaryous Lavell Cooper

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver led officers on a brief foot chase before he was captured. Police found a stolen .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol discarded in the area. Officers also found a large number of Xanax pills, according to court records.

Police arrested Jaryous Lavell Cooper, 19, for felony eluding, carrying weapons, driving while suspended, interference and a drug charge. Bond was set at $61,000.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
+1 
clip art squad cars
0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News