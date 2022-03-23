One arrested on gun charge following shooting

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested on weapons charges after a Waterloo man was shot in the leg over the weekend.

Police arrested Corshundous Adaryll Love, 27, of 1687 Woodmayr Drive, for interference while armed, carrying weapons, public intoxication and carrying weapons while intoxicated. He was later released pending trial.

According to police, officers heard a gunshot around 2:15 a.m. Sunday and found Montora Johnson with gunshot wound to the leg in front of 439 Adams St.

Officers also noticed Love walking away from the scene and told him to stop, but he continued walking, according to court records.

Police noticed a handgun sticking out of his coat pocket, and Love was detained following a brief struggle, records state. Authorities seized a 9 mm Glock Model 19 handgun.

