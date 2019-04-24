{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested on firearm charges following gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to 1106 Kent Circle around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday and found spent .40-caliber shell casings in an apartment doorway and in the grass outside.

No injuries were reported.

A short time later, police stopped a vehicle in the area and found a .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen and marijuana.

Jacob Tyler Ray Foss, 20, of 1106 Kent Circle, was arrested for carrying weapons, trafficking stolen weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

