One arrested in weekend chase

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested following a lengthy police chase Saturday night.
Dean Christopher Upton, 34, was arrested for eluding and driving while suspended.
Waterloo police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 700 block of Logan Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The chase headed into downtown Waterloo and then headed north on Highway 218 and eventually entered Cedar Falls.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol joined the pursuit, which eventually ended when Upton was arrested in Janesville.
