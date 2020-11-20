One arrested in Wednesday shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.

Jumonie Dontez Wilson, 20, of 3316 Kennedy Lane, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed.

Authorities were called to an apartment at 422 Dane St. shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with the gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records said the wound was life threatening with substantial blood loss and internal injuries that required him to be moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery.

Witness said the Wilson was in the Dane Street address during the shooting, and after the shooting he fled with a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol, according to court records.

Around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, officers pulled over car where Wilson was a passenger in the area of Broadway and Dawson streets. Wilson ran from the car and threw a gun over a fence before he was detained, according to police.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.