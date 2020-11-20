 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One arrested in Wednesday shooting in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

One arrested in Wednesday shooting in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
Jumonie Dontez Wilson

Jumonie Dontez Wilson

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.

Jumonie Dontez Wilson, 20, of 3316 Kennedy Lane, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Authorities were called to an apartment at 422 Dane St. shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with the gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Court records said the wound was life threatening with substantial blood loss and internal injuries that required him to be moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery.

Witness said the Wilson was in the Dane Street address during the shooting, and after the shooting he fled with a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol, according to court records.

Around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, officers pulled over car where Wilson was a passenger in the area of Broadway and Dawson streets. Wilson ran from the car and threw a gun over a fence before he was detained, according to police.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News