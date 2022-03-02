 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One arrested in Waterloo stabbing

WATERLOO — Police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Datarius Dewon Spates, 20, was arrested Sunday for willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $25,000.

Datarius Dewon Spates

Datarius Dewon Spates

According to court records, Cletus Johnson arrived at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital around 1:15 a.m. Thursday with a stab wound.

Authorities said the two had been involved in an argument a week prior.

Johnson was in a vehicle parked outside a convenience store on Logan Avenue when Spates approached. The two became involved in an altercation, and Spates allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Johnson in the stomach, according to court records.

Johnson pulled the knife from his stomach and threw it on the ground and fled.

Police obtained a video showing the incident, and officers found the knife, records state.

