WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a car last week.

Police arrested Demarrion Untrell Oden, 18, of 805 W. Eighth St., on Monday for intimidation with a weapon. He was later released from jail.

Authorities allege Oden shot at a Ford Expedition around 6:20 p.m. on July 3 near his home.

A bullet pierced the vehicle and grazed passenger Takema Sanders’ leg.

Court records allege Oden and people in the vehicle had ongoing problems.

