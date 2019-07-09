WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a car last week.
Police arrested Demarrion Untrell Oden, 18, of 805 W. Eighth St., on Monday for intimidation with a weapon. He was later released from jail.
Authorities allege Oden shot at a Ford Expedition around 6:20 p.m. on July 3 near his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A bullet pierced the vehicle and grazed passenger Takema Sanders’ leg.
Court records allege Oden and people in the vehicle had ongoing problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.