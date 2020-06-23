One arrested in Waterloo shooting over a dice game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire in Waterloo after losing a dice game last weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Devin Tyler Pendleton, 29, formerly of Waterloo, on Saturday for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $15,000.

Officers were called to gunfire in the 800 block of Grant Avenue shortly after 8:15 a.m. June 13. Witnesses said Pendleton pulled a 9mm handgun inside at home at 817 Grant Ave. and demanded money he apparently lost in a dice game, according to court records.

People fled the house and ran for their cars in a parking lot behind the home, and Pendleton began shooting, striking one vehicle.

Pendelton was found at the scene and taken to MercyOne Medical Center for an undisclosed medical issue. He was arrested when he was released from the hospital.

Authorities said Pendleton is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions including an October 2012 incident where he opened fire at people in a crowd in the 200 block of Broadway Street and a 2008 incident where a man was shot in the back on Sumner Street.

Court records show Pendleton was released from federal prison on June 6, 2020.